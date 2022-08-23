Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Five New Leaders Appointed to Important FBI Divisions

By Steve Neavling

The FBI on Monday announced new leaders of five important divisions within the bureau. 

Michael H. Schneider will serve as assistant director of the Laboratory Division in Quantico, Va. He previously served as the special agent in charge of the Denver Field Office.

Robert R. Wells was named assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters. He most previously served as special agent in charge of the Charolette Field Office in North Carolina.

Johnnie Sharp, Jr. will serve as assistant director of the IT Infrastructure Division at the bureau’s campus in Huntsville, Ala. He previously served as special agent in charge of the Birmingham Field Office in Alabama.

Eric G. Pokorak was named assistant director of the Laboratory Division in Quantico, Va. Before the appointment, he was the deputy assistant director of the division.

And Douglas S. Beidler will serve as the assistant director of the Security Division at FBI headquarters. He had been deputy assistant director of the division.


