By Steve Neavling

A Republican Florida state house candidate was banned from Twitter after suggesting he wanted to legalize shooting federal agents.

“Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight,” Luis Miguel tweeted. “Let freedom ring.”

Miguel defended his statement, telling Florida Politics that violence is justified because the IRS has been “weaponized by dissident forces.” He didn’t try to justify shooting other federal agents.

Miguel also made the statement on Instagram and Facebook.

Twitter suspends Florida Republican state house candidate Luis Miguel after he advocates shooting federal agents #BecauseFlorida: https://t.co/L2LO2fTy1C pic.twitter.com/5ilVWUyMIQ — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 19, 2022

In the Aug. 23 primary election, Miguel will incumbent Rep. Bobby Payne. A predominately GOP district, the winner of the primary is expected to win the general election.

Threats of violence against the FBI have increased after agents searched the home of former President Trump earlier this month.