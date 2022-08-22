Former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.



By Steve Neavling

CNN anchor Jim Acosta lambasted former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Sunday for making false claims about election fraud.

Chad Wolf, who served in the position under former President Trump, clashed with Acosta when asked about the 2020 presidential election.

“Who won the 2020 election?” Acosta asked Wolf.

“Obviously Joe Biden is president,” Wolf responded.

“No, no, no,” Acosta said. “Do you believe that he won the election fair and square?”

Wolf repeated that Biden is president but said he lacked evidence to prove that Biden won legitimately.

“There are a number of irregutlatires, illegalities and fraud,” Wolf responded.

Acosta interrupted Wolf, saying, “Not enough to alter the outcome of the election.”

Acosta then accused Wolf of sowing doubt about the legitimacy of elections.

“It is not doubt. These are simple facts,” Wolf said.

Calling them “alternative facts,” Acosta responded, “It sounds like you’ve watched one too many conspiracy theories in the 2020 election.”