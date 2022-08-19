Whitey Bulger

By Steve Neavling

Three men have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison.

Bulger, who was 89 and wheelchair bound, was found beaten to death inside his cell on Oct. 30, 2018, just hours after he was transferred to a West Virginia prison nicknamed “Misery Mountain.” The transfer came after the wheelchair-bound ex-mob boss threatened a Florida prison nurse who suggested he see an outside heart doctor.

Fotios Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, The New York Times reports.

The men were incarcerated with Bulger in the Hazelton prison in West Virginia.

Bulger was serving two life sentences for his 2013 conviction of participating in 11 murders.

To outsiders, Bulger’s murderers had been a mystery for nearly four years. But the three men who were charged had been sent to solitary confinement after the fatal attack.

It’s not clear why nearly four years has passed until charges were filed.