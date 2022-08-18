Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

President of Local TSA Union Sentenced to Probation, Home Confinement for Stealing Union Funds

By Steve Neavling

The president of a local TSA union dodged prison time for defrauding his unionized coworkers. 

Marie LeClair, 59, of Lynn, Mass., was sentenced to three years of probation and six months of home confinement, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. He also was ordered to pay restitution and forfeiture of $29,050.

LeClair was the president of the Boston-based American Federation of Government Employees, Local 2617, when he “engaged in a scheme to defraud the union by misappropriating funds belonging to the union for personal use,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. 

LeClair transferred the union funds to a travel debit card and used the money for personal expenses. 

The theft began around March 2015. 


