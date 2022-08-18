Former Vice President Mike Pence

By Steve Neavling

Former Vice President Mike Pence chastised Republicans for attacking the FBI after agents searched former President Trump’s home.

Republican lawmakers have also lashed out at the FBI, and some even called for the bureau to be disbanded.

At a political event in New Hampshire, Pence said Republicans Republicans “can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision that he made without attacking the rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI.”

“Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the F.B.I. must stop,” Mr. Pence said. “Calls to defund the F.B.I. are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.”

The remarks from Pence, who appears to be preparing to run for president, come as the FBI has become the target of attacks.

Last week, the FBI and Homeland Security warned of an “an increase in threats and acts of violence” directed at bureau employees.

A man wearing body armor tried to attack the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office last week. He was eventually killed in an hours-long standoff.

A Pennsylvania man was charged Monday with posting multiple violent threats against the FBI online after the bureau searched former President Trump’s house in Florida.