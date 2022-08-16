By Steve Neavling

A Pennsylvania man was charged Monday with posting multiple violent threats against the FBI online after the bureau searched former President Trump’s house in Florida.

Adam Bies, 46, faces up to 10 years in prison on a felony count of influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law enforcement.

The FBI National Treat operations Section Social Media Exploitation team received a tip about a Gab user, “BlankFocus,” who posted threats towards the FBI, such as “My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop” and “If You Work For The FBI Then You Deserve To Die.”

The user was identified as Bies, according to the Justice Department in a news release.

Bies also allegedly wrote on Aug. 10, “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it’s open season on YOU.”

In another post on Aug. 10, he’s accused of writing, “HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I’ll be waiting for you to kick down my door.”

In an FBI and Homeland Security bulletin on Friday, the agencies warned of “an increase in threats and acts of violence” directed at bureau employees following the search of Trump’s home.

On Thursday morning, a man wearing body armor tried to attack the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office. He was eventually killed in an hours-long standoff.

On Friday, armed Trump supporters protested outside the FBI's Phoenix Field Office.

Republican lawmakers have also lashed out at the FBI, and some even called for the bureau to be disbanded.