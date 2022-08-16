FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard A. Collodi

By Steve Neavling

Richard A. Collodi has been named special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle Field Office.

Before the appointment, he was serving as an inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters.

Collodi began working as a special agent in 2002 in the Oklahoma City Field Office, where he investigated violent crime, criminal enterprises, economic crimes, and counterterrorism and worked human intelligence matters. In addition, he served on the SWAT team and deployed to Afghanistan in 2007 and 2012.

In 2014, Collodi became supervisory special agent and transferred to the Director’s Operations and Coordination Unit at FBI headquarters.

Collodi transferred to Idaho in 2016 to work as supervisory senior resident agent of the Coeur D’Alene Resident Agency, a satellite office of the Salt Lake City Field Office.

In 2019, Collodi became assistant special agent in charge of the Salt Lake City Field Office over the Administrative and Intelligence Branch. He handled intelligence, human intelligence, and crisis management programs, including the SWAT team, the Evidence Response Team, the Hazardous Evidence Response Team, and crisis negotiations, and numerous administrative programs.

In 2020, Collodi was promoted to inspector in the Inspection Division at headquarters.

Before he joined the bureau, Mr. Collodi was a police office in Boulder, Colo. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota with majors in criminal justice and psychology.