By Steve Neavling

The FBI and Homeland Security warned of an “an increase in threats and acts of violence” directed at bureau employees following the search of former President Trump’s house.

A bulletin issued Friday described an “unprecedented” number of threats against government officials, multiple news agencies reported.

According to the bulletin, the threats were “occurring primarily online and across multiple platforms.”

Some of the threats even identified specific targets, including home addresses.

The bulletin advises authorities to be cautious.

On Thursday morning, a man wearing body armor tried to attack the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office. He was eventually killed in an hours-long standoff.

Republican lawmakers have also lashed out at the FBI, and some even called for the bureau to be disbanded.