Attorney General Merrick Garland. (Photo: DOJ)

By Steve Neavling

FBI agents who searched the home of former President Donald Trump this week were looking for records relating to nuclear weapons, among other information.

Citing people familiar with the investigation, The Washington Post reports that nuclear weapons documents were believed to be among the records sought by agents.

The report came just hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters that he had personally authorized the request for a search warrant and had asked a Florida court to unseal the warrant.

Trump followed up by saying he not only supports the request but is “encouraging the immediate release of those documents” related to what he dubbed the “unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in.”

“Release the documents now!” Trump said.

The search was connected to an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed records from the White House when he left office.