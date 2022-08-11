Gov. Greg Abbott. Photo via Governor’s Office.

By Steve Neavling

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pledged to hire any “dissatisfied” FBI agents following the raid on former President Trump’s house.

In an interview with radio host Chris Salcedo, Abbott said Texas has law enforcement jobs to offer.

“If you’re an FBI officer looking for a different opportunity in law enforcement, Texas needs a lot of it. And we got a lot of investigations,” Abbott said.

“If there’s anybody in the FBI who is dissatisfied with their working condition with their leadership, which, by the way, is not just Border Patrol and may not just be FBI, there are so many people working under the Biden administration that see how this administration is completely going off the rails.”

Abbott joined the Republican chorus of criticism of the raid, despite having no information on what prompted the raid and what was found.

He accused Biden of trying to “squelch dissent.”

This isn’t the first time Abbott has offered jobs to federal law enforcement officers. When Border Patrol agents were accused of whipping Haitian migrants last year, he offered to hire any agents who were disciplined in the incident.

“I came out multiple times and said that if those border patrol officers are punished in any way, the State of Texas will be proud to step up and hire them and add them to our forces that we have on the border to secure our border,” Abbott said on the radio show. “And the same principle applies here.”