By Steve Neavling

A man who repeatedly assaulted a CBP officer while attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico was sentenced to 68 months in prison.

Rene Robert Ruiz was trying to cross the border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on May 17, 2021, when the incident occurred.

According to the Justice Department, Ruiz became irate, yelled “f*** you!” at an officer, and refused to show documentation.

An officer demanded that Ruiz calm down before he could enter.

Ruiz responded, “F*** you! I’m a U.S. Citizen, I’m coming in,” and tried to push his way past the officer. When the officer pushed Ruiz back past the line between the U.S. and Mexico, Ruiz lunged at the officer and repeatedly punched him in the head.

The officer sustained a concussion and other injuries.

Ruiz was convicted during a jury trial in October 2021.

During sentencing this week, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel noted that Ruiz has a history of violence and was in a violent motorcycle gang.

“This defendant viciously attacked a customs officer completing routine duties at the port of entry,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement. “Law enforcement officers—such as the victim here—perform vital services for us all and must be allowed to do their jobs without the risk of harm. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who place their safety and security at risk.”

Added Anne Maricich, acting director of field operations at the San Diego Field Office, “Violent acts like these against our officers will not be tolerated and we are thankful to the San Diego USAO for ensuring justice was served.”