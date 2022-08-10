By Steve Neavling

Law-and-order Republicans lashed out at the FBI for raiding former President Trump’s house in Florida, with some suggesting the bureau should be defunded.

Without citing evidence, Republicans insisted the raid was political retaliation.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., called the raid a “brazen weaponization of the FBI by Biden’s DOJ against his political opponent.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, demanded testimony from FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland before the House judiciary Committee on Friday.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., went further.

“The GOP majority must defund all forms of tyranny throughout Biden’s government,” Boebert wrote on Twitter, before adding, “Weaponizing the FBI to raid President Trump’s home makes Watergate look like nothing.”

Not to be outdone, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., tweeted, “We must destroy the FBI. We must save America.”

U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy pledged to retaliate against Garland and the Justice Department.

“When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned,” he tweeted. “Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

The impetus for Monday’s raid appears to be boxes of White House documents that Trump took after he left office.

The FBI and Justice Department have not commented on the raid.

In other words, Republicans are making the comments without knowing whether the FBI and Justice Department had adequate justification to conduct the raid.

This doesn’t sound like the party of law and order.