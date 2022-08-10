Amina and Sarah Said, via Justice for Sarah and Amina Facebook page.

By Steve Neavling

Yaser Abdel Said, who had been on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List from 2014 until he was captured last year, was convicted of capitol murder Tuesday.

The 65-year-old man shot his two teenager daughters, Amina and Sarah, on New Year’s Day 2008.

A Dallas County jury found Said guilty after four hours of deliberations, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The judge sentenced Said to prison to life without parole.

“My client has told me from the start that he didn’t do it,” Brad Lollar, one of Said’s attorneys, said after the verdict.

Said’s former wife, Patricia Owens, said her husband’s actions are unforgivable.

“You can keep those evil eyes glaring at me,” Owens said. “I don’t have to worry about you anymore. My kids were my world.”

Said disappeared after a capital murder warrant was issued for his arrest in January 2008.

He was captured in Justin, Texas, in August 2020. He had been driving a taxi for a living.

Established in March 1950, the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list has helped track down hundreds of suspects. Said was the 504th person added to the list.