President Trump, via White House

By Steve Neavling

The FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., as part of an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the Guardian reports, citing two sources familiar with the investigation.

Trump removed 15 boxes of presidential records from the White House after he left office last year.

The National Archives referred the case to the Justice Department earlier this year, and Trump eventually returned the boxes.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement Monday evening.

“They even broke into my safe!”

Trump supporters rallied outside his house Monday evening.