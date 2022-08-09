Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

August 2022
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



FBI Seizes Records from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago over Missing White House Records

President Trump, via White House

By Steve Neavling

The FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., as part of an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the Guardian reports, citing two sources familiar with the investigation.

Trump removed 15 boxes of presidential records from the White House after he left office last year. 

The National Archives referred the case to the Justice Department earlier this year, and Trump eventually returned the boxes.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement Monday evening.

“They even broke into my safe!”

Trump supporters rallied outside his house Monday evening. 


Posted: 8/9/22 at 6:00 AM under News Story.
Tags: , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!