Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Retired DEA Charged with Shooting Man During Road-Rage Encounter

By Steve Neavling

A retired DEA special agent and firearms instructor is accused of shooting another man in what appears to be a road-rage encounter. 

Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, the Palm Beach Post reports.

The incident occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 as Sosnowsky’s car and another vehicle exited Interstate 95 at Boynton Beach Boulevard. 

Their cars were stopped at a red light when Sosnowsky told police that he shot the other driver in self-defense. 

But video of the incident tells another story: The 67-year-old driver made no threats and didn’t have a weapon. 

The driver, who has not been identified, was hospitalized and in critical condition late last week with a gunshot wound in his upper left chest. 

Sosnowsky is a 15-year veteran of the DEA. He retired in 2014. 


Posted: 8/8/22
