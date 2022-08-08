By Steve Neavling

A bipartisan Senate bill would create a reserve Border Patrol, give agents a 14% pay raise, and increase the number of total agents to 20,500.

The bill was introduced by Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., James Lankford, R-Okla., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

“Every time I’ve visited with Border Patrol, they have made it clear that they need increased funding to recruit and retain agents,” Portman said in a statement. “At a time when our southern border crisis is heading towards a catastrophe, we must provide Border Patrol with the tools and resources they need to do their jobs.”

The pay increase would make salaries more “competitive” with other Homeland Security agencies, the senators said in a statement.

“Border Patrol must maintain a strong workforce to secure the border, protect our communities, and ensure the fair and humane treatment of migrants,” Sinema said. “Border Patrol does not have the staffing or resources to meet that goal – our bipartisan legislation addresses these issues to adequately support Border Patrol as they protect Arizona communities.”