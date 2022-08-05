TSA found a jar of peanut butter stuffed with marijuana vape cartridges.

By Steve Neavling

TSA found more than creamy goodness inside a jar of peanut butter at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The bottle of Jiff contained three marijuana vape canisters wrapped in plastic bags.

“This jar of peanut butter, packed in a checked bag at @PITairport, triggered an alarm,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted Thursday. “When a @TSA officer investigated why it alarmed, three vape canisters with marijuana that were wrapped in plastic bags were pulled from the jar. TSA isn’t searching for drugs, but when they are discovered during routine screening, the police are contacted. The traveler told officials that the canisters were for medical purposes, but still thought he should try to conceal them. Not a good decision.”

Travelers are permitted to pack medical marijuana in carry-on bags under specific instructions.

In this case, those instructions were not followed.