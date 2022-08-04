By Steve Neavling

A man accused of impersonating federal agents and providing expensive gifts to Secret Service officers and agents for the past two years has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the scheme.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, was convicted of voyeurism, federal conspiracy, and unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Taherzadeh and his co-defendant Haider Ali created a private law enforcement and investigative service called the United States Special Police and masqueraded as federal agents with Homeland Security, according to prosecutors.

The men are accused of possessing an illegal magazine for a Glock firearm, and Taherzadeh had five illegal magazines for a Sig Sauer firearm.

They are accused of falsely claiming they worked for Homeland Security and were on a special task force investigating gang and violence connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The pair allegedly posed as law enforcement in order to build a relationship with real agents.

Taherzadeh gave Secret Service officers and agents rent-free apartments, surveillance systems, a drone, a TV, iPhones, a generator, a gun case and other policing equipment, according to prosecutors. Taherzadeh is also accused of offering to buy a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent assigned to protect the first lady.

Four Secret Service agents who associated with the pair have been placed on leave pending an investigation.