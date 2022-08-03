Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Nearly $2M Worth of Cocaine Washes Ashore in Florida

Nearly $2 million worth of cocaine found in Florida. Photo via CBP.

By Steve Neavling

Large bundles of cocaine worth nearly $2 million recently washed ashore on a beach in Florida. 

The roughly 126 pounds of cocaine wasn’t found at once. 

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found the first package on Saturday after it washed ashore near a residence near the beach in the Florida Keys. 

“The package was found near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums in the mangroves along the shoreline,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “The large package contained multiple smaller packages tightly packed with black tape.”

That package weighed 71.6 pounds. 

Then Border Patrol agents in Florida seized a large package Monday after someone spotted it washed up on a beach.


