Nearly $2M Worth of Cocaine Washes Ashore in Florida
By Steve Neavling
Large bundles of cocaine worth nearly $2 million recently washed ashore on a beach in Florida.
The roughly 126 pounds of cocaine wasn’t found at once.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found the first package on Saturday after it washed ashore near a residence near the beach in the Florida Keys.
“The package was found near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums in the mangroves along the shoreline,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “The large package contained multiple smaller packages tightly packed with black tape.”
That package weighed 71.6 pounds.
Then Border Patrol agents in Florida seized a large package Monday after someone spotted it washed up on a beach.
