Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A Guatemalan man was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent.

Jorge Oliverio Moran-Can, 42, is accused of ramming his shoulder into an agent’s torso on July 3 in a remote location near New Field, Ariz.

The agent was tracking a group of suspected undocumented immigrants and found three people hiding near a ledge. Two of the people fled on foot when the agent approached them.

Moran-Can stayed and was complaint until the agent reached for handcuffs. That’s when Moran-Can allegedly rammed the agent, causing both of them to tumble several yards down a rocky slope.

After a brief struggle, the agent gained control and arrested the Moran-Can.

The agent was treated at a local hospital with abrasions and bruising on his left knee and hip.

Border Patrol handled the investigation.