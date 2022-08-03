Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

August 2022
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Grand Jury Indicts Guatemalan National Accused of Assaulting Border Patrol Agent

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A Guatemalan man was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent. 

Jorge Oliverio Moran-Can, 42, is accused of ramming his shoulder into an agent’s torso on July 3 in a remote location near New Field, Ariz. 

The agent was tracking a group of suspected undocumented immigrants and found three people hiding near a ledge. Two of the people fled on foot when the agent approached them. 

Moran-Can stayed and was complaint until the agent reached for handcuffs. That’s when Moran-Can allegedly rammed the agent, causing both of them to tumble several yards down a rocky slope. 

After a brief struggle, the agent gained control and arrested the Moran-Can. 

The agent was treated at a local hospital with abrasions and bruising on his left knee and hip. 

Border Patrol handled the investigation. 


Posted: 8/3/22 at 8:26 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!