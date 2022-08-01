Larry Nassar is charged with child pornography.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI has indicated that it’s open to settling lawsuits over the bureau’s mishandling of an investigation into sexual abuse by disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

The bureau’s general counsel contacted attorneys representing the victims to say the FBI was “interested” in reaching a resolution in the lawsuits that are seeking more than $1 billion, the Associated Press reports.

More than 90 victims filed the lawsuit in June.

Attorneys from both sides of the lawsuit declined to comment.

An inspector general report in July 2021 found that the FBI failed to properly investigate the allegations. The bureau, for example, waited five weeks to interview one of the victims and failed to notify the FBI’s Lansing office or state law enforcement.

The report also accused W. Jay Abbot, the then-special agent in charge of the Indianapolis Field Office, of lying to the inspector general during the internal investigation “to minimize errors” made by his office.

According to the report, Nassar sexually abused at least 70 young athletes between 2015 and August 2016. Nassar is effectively serving a life sentence in prison.

In May, the Justice Department said it decided it won’t pursue charges against two FBI agents for mishandling the investigation.