Former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

By Steve Neavling

Just weeks after the discovery that Secret Service text messages were deleted around the time of the Jan. 6 insurrection comes a new revelation: Phone records are missing for two former top Homeland Security officials.

Text messages on the phones of former President Trump’s acting Homeland Security Secretary Chard Wolf and acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli were lost in a “reset” of government phones, The Washington Post reports.

The so-called reset occurred when the pair lost their jobs in January 2021.

The discovery is bad news for investigators of the Jan. 6 insurrection who were hoping to find evidence on the phones of top Homeland Security officials.

Earlier this month, the Secret Service said it was unable to recover deleted text messages from its agents phones around the time of the insurrection.

In other news Friday, U.S. Secret Service Director James Murray will “briefly” delay his retirement amid the scandal to help facilitate a smooth transition to the agency’s next director,” The Hill reports.