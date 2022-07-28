Special Reports

Man Charged with Assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charges

Officer Brian Sicknick

By Steve Neavling

A West Virginia man accused of assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Office Brian D. Sicknick during the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Wednesday to reduced charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. 

George Tanios was charged last year with dousing Sicknick with chemical spray during the riot. 

Sicknick died a day after the attack. It was originally believed that Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the attack, but an autopsy later revealed that he died of natural causes. 

Tanios pleaded guilty to one count of illegally entering a restricted area and one count of disorderly conduct, The New York Times reports. In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutors dismissed an assault charge.

Tanios now faces up to a year in prison on each of the misdemeanor charges.


Posted: 7/28/22 at 8:08 AM under News Story.
