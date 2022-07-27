Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

July 2022
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Justice Department Is Now Investigating Trump’s Role in Trying to Overturn Election

Donald Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump’s actions are now a focus of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, The Washington Post reports

Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses before the grand jury have asked about Trump’s involvement in the campaign to reverse his election loss. 

Among those interviewed before the grand jury is Marc Short, the former chief of staff to former President Mike Pence. 

Investigators also received phone records of key Trump officials, including his former chief of staff mark Meadows. 

These revelations are significant because they show a major escalation in the Justice Department’s widening investigation. 


Posted: 7/27/22 at 7:30 AM under News Story.
Tags:

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!