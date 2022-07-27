Donald Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump’s actions are now a focus of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, The Washington Post reports.

Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses before the grand jury have asked about Trump’s involvement in the campaign to reverse his election loss.

Among those interviewed before the grand jury is Marc Short, the former chief of staff to former President Mike Pence.

Investigators also received phone records of key Trump officials, including his former chief of staff mark Meadows.

These revelations are significant because they show a major escalation in the Justice Department’s widening investigation.