By Steve Neavling

A teenager murder suspect shot a U.S. marshal who was helping arrest the man in Fayette County in Georgia on Sunday.

The GBI is investigating the shooting, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The marshal was shot when officers entered a residence at the Shiloh Mobile Home ranch. The marshal was taken to the hospital and expected to be released Sunday.

Officers then shot the suspect, 19-year-old Antonio Murgado Jr., multiple times. The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Murgado was among three suspects charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old on July 16 during what appeared to be a drug deal.

When the GBI investigation is complete, the case will be reviewed by Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.