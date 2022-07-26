Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

U.S. Marshal Shot by Teenager Murder Suspect in Georgia

By Steve Neavling

A teenager murder suspect shot a U.S. marshal who was helping arrest the man in Fayette County in Georgia on Sunday. 

The GBI is investigating the shooting, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The marshal was shot when officers entered a residence at the Shiloh Mobile Home ranch. The marshal was taken to the hospital and expected to be released Sunday. 

Officers then shot the suspect, 19-year-old Antonio Murgado Jr., multiple times. The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Murgado was among three suspects charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old on July 16 during what appeared to be a drug deal. 

When the GBI investigation is complete, the case will be reviewed by Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. 


Posted: 7/26/22
