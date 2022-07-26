By Steve Neavling

A COVID-19 outbreak has hit Los Angeles International Airport, infecting at least 233 TSA employees and more than 150 workers at American and Southwest airlines, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The outbreak comes three months after the TSA stopped reporting the number of its employees who are actively infected with the coronavirus.

The TSA and LAX told The Los Angeles Times that the outbreak has not impacted services.

“There has not been any effect to security lines at LAX,” said Daniel D. Velez, a spokesperson for TSA.

As of March, when the TSA was still posting the number of positive cases among TSA employees, nearly 23,000 of its workers had been infected by COVID-19 and 36 had died, more than any other federal agency.