By Steve Neavling

An internal Secret Service investigation has uncovered metadata showing text messages sent and received from the phones of 10 agents around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

The messages have since been deleted, and their content is unknown, CNN reports.

The messages are at the center of the House committee investigating the insurrection. The committee was seeking the records in hopes of revealing new information about former President Trump’s interactions in the lead-up to the attack on the Capitol.

The messages were deleted, despite the Homeland Security inspector general requesting them last year.

The inspector general is now investigating what happened to the text messages.