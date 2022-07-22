Special Reports

FBI Finds No Signs of Jimmy Hoffa Under New Jersey Bridge

James R. Hoffa

By Steve Neavling

Once again, a search for the missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa uncovered no evidence of his whereabouts. 

In the latest search, the FBI searched land under a New Jersey bridge, the Pulaski Skyway, the bureau said Thursday.

Hoffa, one of America’s most powerful labor leaders, has been missing for 47 years. Hoffa was last seen outside of a Michigan restaurant in 1975 and was legally dead in 1982. There have been dozens of searches for his body since then. 

The latest search was prompted by a deathbed statement by a man who says he buried Hoffa’s body in a steel drum. 

Agents scoured for evidence in October and June. 

“Nothing of evidentiary value was discovered during that search,” Special Agent Mara R. Schneider, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, told The New York Times. “While we do not currently anticipate any additional activity at the site, the F.B.I. will continue to pursue any viable lead in our efforts to locate Mr. Hoffa.”


