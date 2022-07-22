Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

FBI Adds California Murder Suspect to Top 10 Most Wanted List

Omar Alexander Cardenas

By Steve Neavling

A California gang member suspected of killing a man standing outside a barber shop was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

Omar Alexander Cardenas, of San Fernando Valley, is accused of killing 46-year-old Jabali Dumas with a gunshot wound to the head outside Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard on Aug. 15, 2019.

According to the FBI, Cardenas likely didn’t know the victim and “fired approximately six shots into public space.”

“He is not only a risk to the public, but he may also have information related  to other violent crimes,” FBI Special Agent Michael Alker said in a statement. 

Cardenas is suspected of being a member of the Pierce Street Gang and goes by the nickname Dollar. 

Cardenas is described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and weighs about 240 to 300 pounds. He has dark brown or black hair, a beard, and brown eyes. 

“He normally wears thick prescription glasses and has at least one tattoo,” Alker said.

Anyone who has seen Cardenas is urged to call the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI. 


Posted: 7/22/22
