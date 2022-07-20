By Steve Neavling

The Secret Service says it’s unable to recover deleted text messages surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The U.S. House committee investigating attempts to overturn the election was seeking the records in hopes that the texts would reveal new information about Trump’s interactions in the lead-up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The National Archives said Tuesday that it’s seeking more information on “the potential unauthorized deletion” of Secret Service texts, The Washington Post reports.

The Secret Service says none of the thousands of records it plans to turn over will offer new insight into the insurrection.

Beginning in mid-January 2021, most of the Secret Service agents’ cell phones were purged as part of a agency-wide reset of staff phones.