By Steve Neavling

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection plans to receive previously deleted text messages from the Secret Service, panel member Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., told The Hill.

The news comes after the inspector general for Homeland Security told the committee that Secret Service agents erased text messages sent and received on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.

The committee believes the texts may reveal new information about Trump’s interactions in the lead-up to the insurrection.

Testimony last month from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson raised new questions about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6. Cassidy said Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent in a limousine when he was told he couldn’t go to the U.S. Capitol, where protesters turned violent.

Hutchinson also said Trump tried to grab the steering wheel after he was told he couldn’t go to the Capitol.