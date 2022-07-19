By Steve Neavling

The FBI will focus on diversity as it plans to hire 900 new special agents over the next year.

“People I think have a picture in their mind of what an FBI agent is – a white male in a suit perhaps wearing a hat,” Dallas-based supervisory special agent Lara Burns told 5 NBCDFW.

Most agents are currently white men.

“We must reflect the diversity in this country,” Burns said.

The diversity will go beyond race and gender to include backgrounds and professions.

The FBI has been focused on hiring people with computer and science experience.

To apply, visit fbijobs.gov.