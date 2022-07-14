By Steve Neavling

A Secret Service employee was “briefly detained” in Israel and sent back to the U.S. after he was accused of assaulting a woman outside a bar, CNN reports.

“Late Monday, the United States Secret Service was informed that an agency employee working in Israel was allegedly involved in a physical encounter. The employee was briefly detained and questioned by Israeli police, who released him without charges. The employee has returned to the United States,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “In accordance with agency protocol, his access to Secret Service systems and facilities was suspended pending further investigation.”

The employee was working on President Biden’s trip to Israel, according to other media outlets.

No more details were immediately available.