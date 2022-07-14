Photo: Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

John W. Krause has been named patrol agent in charge of the Rangeley Border Patrol Station.

“The Rangeley area is one of the most scenic areas of Maine,” Krause said in a statement. “My wife and I are looking forward to becoming part of the communities and seeing how we will be able to give back to this great area. The station is full of great people, and I am excited to be a part of their team.”

Krause’s career with Border Patrol began in 1995. His was first assigned to the Campo Station in the San Diego Sector, where he was the lead EMT. He later was selected for a senior patrol agent position.

In 2003, Krause transferred to the Fort Fairfield Station within the Houlton Sector.

In 2016, he was promoted to deputy patrol agent in charge of the Fort Fairfield Station in 2016.

Krause received a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine and a master’s degree in forensic science from National University.

“The Patrol Agent in Charge position is a critical field command position in the U.S. Border Patrol,” Houlton Sector Chief Patrol Agent William Maddocks said. “We are fortunate to have someone who has spent the greater part of the last three decades serving within the USBP and being just shy of two decades serving here in the State of Maine to promote into the Rangeley Station PAIC position. In addition to his many years of experience in multiple disciplines within the organization, PAIC Krause has proven himself to be a genuine and caring leader and a capable field commander. He has been holding the PAIC position in an acting capacity for some time now, and I anticipate the successful initiatives he has led and fostered to date will continue for a long time to come.”

The Rangeley Station covers 81 miles of border land between the U.S. and Canada.