Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Steven Dettelbach Is ATF’s First Permanent Leader Since 2015

Former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach

By Steve Neavling

The ATF finally has a Senate-confirmed leader. 

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday narrowly approved Steven Dettelbach to be the director of the ATF, making him the agency’s first permeant leader since 2015. 

Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney from Ohio, was confirmed 48-46.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman Ohio joined every Democrat in voting for Dettelbach. 

Dettelbach, 57, has advocated for reinstating the assault weapons ban and universal background checks on firearms purchases.

After running an unsuccessful campaign to serve as attorney general in Ohio in 2018, he worked in the private sector for BakerHostetler.

Dettelbach is President Biden’s second choice to lead the ATF. Biden’s first pick, David Chipman, couldn’t get enough votes in the Senate for confirmation last year. 


Posted: 7/13/22
