Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents rescued a couple stranded in a remote, sandy section of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Sault News reports that Joanne and Karl Metcalf were vacationing to celebrate their sixth anniversary when their car got stuck on a sandy road on June 29.

They were on the hunt for yooperlite, a florescent stone that glows under ultraviolet light.

For more than 15 hours, they tried to gain traction on the sandy road, but to no avail.

At the Winter Haven motel, where they were staying, the manager got concerned when the couple could didn’t return, so he called 911 to report them missing.

Police and three Border Patrol officers stationed in Sault Ste. Marie began the search.

The agents discovered the couple and towed them to safety.

“To see those border patrol agents,” Joanne Metcalf said. “We knew our prayers were answered.”

They didn’t go home empty-handed. At a local gift shop, they purchased yooperlite.