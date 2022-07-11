Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon

By Steve Neavling

The FBI interviewed former President Trump’s attorney Justin Clark, according to a Justice Department court filing early Monday morning.

The June 29 interview was revealed in a court filing in the criminal contempt case of Steve Bannon, Politico reports.

A report of the interview was provided to Bannon’s team on June 30.

Details of the interview weren’t immediately clear, but Clark contradicted Bannon’s claims that Trump had invoked executive privilege to prevent Bannon from testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In an extraordinary about-face over the weekend, Bannon said he’s prepared to testify.

“The Defendant’s timing suggests that the only thing that has really changed since he refused to comply with the subpoena in October 2021 is that he is finally about to face the consequences of his decision to default,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn wrote in the court filing.

“All of the above-described circumstances suggest the Defendant’s sudden wish to testify is not a genuine effort to meet his obligations but a last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability.”