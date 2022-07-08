Secret Service Director James Murray

By Steve Neavling

Secret Service Director James Murray announced Thursday that he’s retiring at the end of the month after three years at the helm.

Murray, who has been with the Secret Service for 27 years, is taking a position overseeing security for Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, The New York Times reports.

Former President Trump appointed Murray to the position in 2019 to replace Randolph D. Alles.

“Joining the Secret Service was the easiest decision I have ever made,” Murray told employees in a letter on Thursday. “Deciding it is time to move on, however, has been one of the most difficult.”

According to the letter, Murray informed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that he intended to retire.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a joint statement: “We are incredibly grateful for his service to our country and our family.”