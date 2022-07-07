TSA on Track to Set Another Record for Gun Seizures at Airport Checkpoints
By Steve Neavling
The TSA is on track to set another record for the most guns seized at airport checkpoints, the agency announced Thursday.
The agency seized more than 3,000 guns at checkpoints nationwide in the first six months of this year.
That’s an average of 17 guns per day.
The TSA set a record last year with 5,972 gun seizures. That was a 35% increase over the previous year. https://www.ticklethewire.com/2022/01/19/record-number-of-firearms-discovered-at-airport-checkpoints-in-2021/
