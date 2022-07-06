Donald Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Donald Trump told advisers that if he were to run for another term as president, it would act as a potential shield against criminal prosecution.

The Guardian reports that Trump believes a run would “strengthen his argument that … criminal investigations against him in New York and Georgia are politically motivated.”

“If Trump were to run for a second stint in the White House, most experts believe it would – at the very least – complicate any decision to criminally charge him,” The Guardian wrote. “It would also be likely to bolster his support in the Republican party, which has begun to ebb slightly in the wake of the January 6 revelations.”

Trump’s legal position is precarious. Prosecutors and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection are working on cases that could ensnare the former president.

On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House committee, said it’s possible the panel could make a criminal referral to the Justice Department against Trump.