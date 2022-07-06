By Steve Neavling

The FBI is searching for more evidence in the mass shooting that killed seven people and wounded dozens of others during a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, Ill., on Sunday.

Agents raided the suspect’s home and fanned out across the site of the shooting, numerous media outlets reported.

Robert Crimo III, 21, was charged in the case on Tuesday after authorities arrested him the night before.

It was just the latest mass shooting in America.