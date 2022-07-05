U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney

By Steve Neavling

Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, said it’s possible that the panel could make a criminal referral to the Justice Department against former President Donald Trump.

“It’s a decision that we’ll make together as a committee,” Cheney, R-Wyo., said in an interview with ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday.

But, she acknowledged, it would be “difficult” to prosecute a former president in a sharply divided country.

If charges are warranted, Cheney said, it would be a “much graver constitutional threat” to choose not to prosecute Trump.

Cheney said the committee will decide whether to make a criminal referral.

“The Justice Department doesn’t have to wait for the committee to make a criminal referral, and there could be more than one criminal referral,” she added.