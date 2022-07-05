Liz Cheney: DOJ Should Prosecute Trump If Charges Are Warranted
By Steve Neavling
Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, said it’s possible that the panel could make a criminal referral to the Justice Department against former President Donald Trump.
“It’s a decision that we’ll make together as a committee,” Cheney, R-Wyo., said in an interview with ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday.
But, she acknowledged, it would be “difficult” to prosecute a former president in a sharply divided country.
If charges are warranted, Cheney said, it would be a “much graver constitutional threat” to choose not to prosecute Trump.
Cheney said the committee will decide whether to make a criminal referral.
“The Justice Department doesn’t have to wait for the committee to make a criminal referral, and there could be more than one criminal referral,” she added.
