By Steve Neavling

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that the U.S. is facing a “heightened threat environment” following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We are very mindful that the Supreme Court’s decision in reversing and overturning Roe v. Wade has really heightened the threat environment, and we have deployed resources to ensure the safety and security of the Supreme Court and the justices,” Mayorkas said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“We do not condone violence, and law enforcement will and has responded to acts of violence when people do not honor their freedom to protest peacefully, but instead violate the laws of our country and the states within it,” he added.

The country is sharply divided on abortion rights, and the Supreme Court decision has led to nationwide protests.

Last month, a California man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly plotting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.