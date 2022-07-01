Special Reports

U.S. Marshals Capture Woman Accused of Killing Elite Mountain Bike Racer Anna Moriah Wilson

Kaitlin Armstrong

By Steve Neavling

Federal officials arrested a Texas woman accused of killing elite mountain bike racer Anna Moriah Wilson on May 11. 

The U.S. Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service captured Kaitlin Marie Armstrong at a hostel in Costa Rica on Wednesday. 

Armstrong, 34, will be returned to the U.S. to face charges. 

Authorities discovered that Armstrong had used a fraudulent passport to board a plane from Newark International Airport to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,”  Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas, said in a statement. “This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family.” 

Wilson was in Austin, Texas, for a competition on May 11 when she was discovered bleeding and unconscious from gunshot wounds at an east Austin home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.


Posted: 7/1/22 at 7:55 AM
