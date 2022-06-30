By Steve Neavling

Two Secret Service agents are prepared to testify and challenge an account from a former White House aide who said former President Trump lunged at an agent and tried to grab the steering wheel of a limo on Jan. 6.

The USA Today reports that the agency is willing to “make any and all of its agents and officials available for further testimony before the committee.”

On Tuesday, former White House aide Cassdy Hutchinson testified that Trump tried to grab the steering wheel after he was told he couldn’t go to the Capitol as the protest was descending into a riot on Jan. 6.

The agents, Bobby Engel and Anthony Ornato, aren’t challenging Hutchinson’s testimony that Trump became angry about not being able to go to the Capitol. But they are prepared to challenge that Trump lunged at an agent and tried to grab the steering wheel.

In a statement, Trump claimed Hutchinson’s testimony was “a fake story” that is “sick and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself.”