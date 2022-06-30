Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. Photo: White House

By Steve Neavling

The House’s Jan. 6 committee on Wednesday subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify.

Cipollone’s testimony could be revealing because he repeatedly resisted plans to overturn the 2020 election and could have knowledge of potential criminal activity.

Cipollone has declined to testify in a formal interview, and the subpoena could “trigger a lengthy legal battle,” The Washington Post reports.

Cipollone previously underwent an informal interview but he’s refused to cooperate further.

“In the weeks since, the Select Committee has continued to obtain evidence about which you are uniquely positioned to testify; unfortunately, however, you have declined to cooperate with us further, including by providing on-the-record testimony. We are left with no choice but to issue you this subpoena,” wrote the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss.

According to a statement from Thompson and committee chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel’s investigation had “revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded.”