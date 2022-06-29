By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump wanted to join the Jan. 6 riot and lunged at a Secret Service agent in a limousine when he was told he couldn’t go, according to testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

“I’m the ‘effing’ president, take me to the Capitol now!” Trump demanded, Hutchinson testified.

Trump also tried to grab the steering wheel after he was told he couldn’t go to the Capitol, according to Hutchinson.

After the testimony, the Homeland Security office of legislative affairs notified the House committee that the Secret Service will provide testimony from the agents who were there, according to CNN.

Those agents plan to deny that the incident occurred.