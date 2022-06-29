Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

June 2022
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



FBI Has Two New Executive Assistant Directors at Headquarters

The FBI’s current headquarters in Washington D.C., named after J. Edgar Hoover.

By Steve Neavling

FBI Director Christopher Wray has named two new executive assistant directors at FBI headquarters. 

Jennifer L. Moore has been named executive assistant director of the Human Resources Branch, where she will oversee the Human Resources, Security, and Training Divisions and the Office of Disciplinary Appeals. 

Timothy Langan has been named executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, where he will oversee the Criminal Investigative, Cyber, International Operations and Victim Services Divisions and the Critical Incident Response Group. 

Langan, who joined the FBI as a special agent in 1998, held various leadership positions, including assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division and special agent in charge of the Kansas City Field Office.

Moore, who began her career with the FBI in 1995, also held various leadership positions, including assistant director of the Security Division, special agent in charge of the Intelligence and Incident Response Division, and assistant director of the Security Division. 


Posted: 6/29/22 at 8:29 AM under News Story.

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!