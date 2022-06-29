The FBI’s current headquarters in Washington D.C., named after J. Edgar Hoover.

By Steve Neavling

FBI Director Christopher Wray has named two new executive assistant directors at FBI headquarters.

Jennifer L. Moore has been named executive assistant director of the Human Resources Branch, where she will oversee the Human Resources, Security, and Training Divisions and the Office of Disciplinary Appeals.

Timothy Langan has been named executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, where he will oversee the Criminal Investigative, Cyber, International Operations and Victim Services Divisions and the Critical Incident Response Group.

Langan, who joined the FBI as a special agent in 1998, held various leadership positions, including assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division and special agent in charge of the Kansas City Field Office.

Moore, who began her career with the FBI in 1995, also held various leadership positions, including assistant director of the Security Division, special agent in charge of the Intelligence and Incident Response Division, and assistant director of the Security Division.