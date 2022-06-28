Former President Donald Trump

By Steve Neavling

The FBI seized the phone of John Eastman, a lawyer who helped former President Trump try to overturn the election results, according to a court filing Monday.

In papers filed in federal court in New Mexico, Eastman said federal agents seized his cellphone as he left a restaurant last Wednesday, The Washington Post reports.

Eastman is asking for his phone back.

The seizure came on the same day that federal agents delivered various subpoenas in connection with the criminal investigation surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Eastman has been scrutinized for his role in spreading baseless information about election fraud. He wrote a memo explaining how then-Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

Eastman also encouraged state lawmakers is battleground states to use fake electors to declare Trump the winner of the election.